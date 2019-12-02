King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2019 8:14:56 AM

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit. The King will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

Apart from Delhi, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Mumbai and Uttarakhand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Jokepal’: Congress’s dig at Lokpal over reports on its ‘hotel office’ expenses
2Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao orders setting up fast track court to try vet rape-murder case
3Winter chill grips north India, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures