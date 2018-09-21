Killing of SPOs in J&K act of desperation by militants: MH

Debunking reports in section of the media, in a statement, the MHA said, “Reports have appeared in a section of media that some SPOs in Jammu & Kashmir have resigned. (Reuters)

Due to pro-active actions of J&K police (Jammu & Kashmir), militants have been pushed to corner and are being driven to desperation, says the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Debunking reports in section of the media, in a statement, the MHA said, “Reports have appeared in a section of media that some SPOs in Jammu & Kashmir have resigned. The J&K police have confirmed that these reports are untrue and motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements.” So far 28 militants have been neutralized this year in Shopian alone.

According to the statement, “the J&K has a professional and committed police force which is fully geared up to meet the security challenges, including those related to Panchayat and Urban body elections.”

There are over 30,000 SPOs and their services are reviewed from time to time. “Some mischievous elements are trying to project that those SPOs whose services are not renewed due to administrative reasons, have resigned,” it added.