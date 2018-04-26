Killing militants to worsen Kashmir situation, expect more bloodshed in 2018 than last year: Former J&K DGP Kuldeep Khoda

File pic: Protesters clash with security forces in Anantnag district in August 2017 (Source: Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Kuldeep Khoda feels that the killing of terrorists in the militancy-hit state by security forces will further worsen the situation in 2018. Speaking to The Indian Express, Khoda said that only eliminating terrorists will not bring back the state on the path of normalcy. He also predicted the state will see more violence in 2018 compared to last year.

“The year 2018 is bound to be worse than 2017, where casualty of security forces is likely to cross 100,” Khoda, who served as the J&K DGP between 2007 and 2012, told the daily on the sidelines of a security conclave organised in Delhi on Wednesday.

Khoda, a 1974-batch IPS officer of J&K cadre, said that security forces had in 2017 gunned down over 200 terrorists, indicating that there are more insurgents in Kashmir than last year. He also raised concerns over politicians trying to politicise issues to gain political mileage. He said that the vote bank politics being played by different parties is bound to make situation worse. He blamed the politicisation of events as the primary responsibility for escalation of violence.

He pointed out that 19 of the 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir have no presence of militants. He referred to a report which he had sent to the Home Ministry when was DGP and said, “The only areas which had the presence of militants then were Pulwama, Kupwara and upper Ganderbal.”

While in 2016, 82 Indian security personnel were martyred in the border state in different incidents linked to militancy, the figure of causalities on part of the security officials was 80.

Khoda further said that it appears the government is not serious in checking terror-funding activities in the state. He noted that the government had in 2010 set up a committee comprising members from security agencies but it never met to discuss the matter.

He also defended the use of pellet guns by security forces, saying it is the most effective non-lethal weapon.