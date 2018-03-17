Killer selfie! 23-year-old Delhi boy dies of gunshot while taking pictures of himself

(Representational Photo)

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thursday while clicking a selfie. The deceased died of a gunshot when he and his friend were clicking selfies with a pistol in Vijay Vihar, Delhi suburb, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Singh. The police found several pictures of the two friends posing with the weapon on Singh’s mobile phone. Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini), is waiting for the forensic report before coming to the conclusion whether this was an accidental firing, a self-inflicted wound or murder.

Notably, Singh’s friend who survived, fled and remained untraceable through Friday. The absconder has been identified by the police as Monu who is a local resident. The police are yet to confirm the backgrounds of the two men and also how they were in possession of an unlicensed gun.

However, Singh’s 12-year-old cousin said that Monu arrived at their home on Thursday and was in possession of the pistol. The young girl said that Monu went straight to Singh’s room and the conversations between the two friends suggested that they were playing around with the pistols and taking pictures.

Within minutes, she heard a loud bang and rushed into the room to find Singh lying dead with a wound behind his neck. Immediately, Monu pushed her away and ran away from the house. Vijay was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Last week a similar incident had come to light from South Delhi. A 23-year-old man, identified as Prashant Chauhan was shot dead by his minor cousin while taking clicking selfies with a gun. Police said they have registered a case and are taking legal action against the 17-year-old boy. Police added they may take action against the boy’s father for giving a pistol to his minor son as well.