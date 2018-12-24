Killer fog strikes in Haryana: 8 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on Rohtak-Rewari highway. Watch Video

The vehicles collided with each other after a thick blanket of fog covered roads as the mercury dipped in north India. (ANI)

Eight people were killed in a massive pile-up of 50 vehicles caused due to dense fog conditions on the Rohtak-Rewari highway on Monday. The vehicles collided with each other after a thick blanket of fog covered roads as the mercury dipped in north India, leading to extremely low visibility. Confirming the deaths, Jhajjar SP Pankaj Nain told The Indian Express that eight others were also injured in the incident.



Haryana Minister OP Dhankar said that a compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs will be given to the kin. (ANI)

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has announced compensation for the victims. Haryana Min OP Dhankar said, “compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs will be given to the kin of the deceased, Rs. 1 lakh to those severely injured and Rs.50,000 to those with minor injuries.

Many places in the National Capital Region witnessed fog in the early hours of Monday causing slow movement of traffic.

Accidents during winters are common in the northern part of the country as the region faces strong fog with extremely low visibility. From train schedules to flight timings to vehicles pile-up on highways, everything gets affected due to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, ongoing cold wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana continued unabated on Monday, with Amritsar reeling at 1.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of the day. The fall in the temperature is due to cold wave conditions prevailing over northwest India, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Amritsar and Halwara recorded identical minimum temperatures as the minimum in both states settled below normal limits, a Meteorological (Met) Department official said here. A thick blanket of fog reduced visibility at several places in the two states, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Amritsar, Halwara, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Ambala.

Rohtak (5.4 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (6.2 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (5.2 degrees Celsius) also recorded below normal minimum temperatures. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is likely to continue in Haryana and Punjab over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with the mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city dropping visibility.