An argument over Rs 10 resulted in a hair saloon owner stabbing his friend to death using a pair of scissors here, police said Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening, when Prempal Gangwar (42) went to his friend’s Ahibaran Lal’s saloon for a hair cut. They had an argument over Rs 10.

Initially, people perceived it as a friendly fight between both of them, as they knew each other for the last 20 years, they said.