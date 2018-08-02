Kiki challenge: Mumbai police caution people against deadly internet trend

Representative Image

The city police today advised people against taking up the ‘Kiki dance challenge’ saying it poses a threat to their safety. In a tweet posted today, Mumbai police said, “We love your safety and can’t leave it to be decided by Kiki!”

The police used hash tags #GetInToTheCar #kikiChallenge #InMySafetyFeelings to drive home the message. Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his song ‘In My Feelings’. The city police also displayed similar messages on the digital boards installed in the city.

“Kiki is bored of her own challenge. Stop it! #GetIntoTheCar,” the message read. On July 26, the Mumbai police had warned the people about the trend. “Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!” the police had said on Twitter.