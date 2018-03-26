Kids seen brandishing weapons during Ram Navami procession, West Bengal commission summons Bajrang Dal leaders

Some people were seen brandishing swords, in West Bengal’s Siliguri during a procession. (ANI)

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has summoned the district coordinator and additional district coordinator of Bajrang Dal in Purulia, a day after 10 kids were seen brandishing swords during Ram Navami procession organised by the group. In its summons, the commission them to appear in person on April 12 at its office. Meanwhile, slamming the violence during the procession state, CM Mamata Banerjee said that some people were misusing the name of Ram. “Has Ram ever said to take out rally with weapons? Some goons are misusing the name of Ram. I allowed peaceful rallies, but didn’t allow entry into other’s houses with pistol & killing them in Ram’s name,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Ram Navami celebrations in the state got mired in controversy after clashes were reported from different parts of West Bengal. At least one person lost his life and five others were injured after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other saffron groups, including Bajrang Dal, organised armed rallies rejecting the ban imposed by the state government. A man was killed after he allegedly got trapped during clash police and Bajrang Dal supporters in Purulia, police said.

“The clashes broke out when the police were trying to stop some people from taking part in an armed procession. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man suffered fatal injuries after he was trapped in the clashes. He was rushed to a district hospital where he was declared dead,” Indian Express quoted Purulia SP Joy Biswas as saying . At least 16 persons had been arrested and additional police forces have been deployed in the area, he added.

As per ADG, Law and Order Anuj Sharma, after the news of the death spread, a few villagers had a heated exchange with DSP Subrata Pal and other policemen and later beat them up. Five policemen were injured, including a DSP, who has been shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, The Indian Express reported.

A war of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress leaders had broken out after local BJP leaders threatened to carry arms during Ram Navami processions defying the ban. BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh had earlier said, “We will bring out processions with swords, tridents and maces throughout the state. If they try to stop us, there will be trouble. There is a tradition of carrying arms, and we will follow it. The Ram Mandir will soon come up.”

On Sunday, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Ananya Chatterjee had said that involving minors in an armed procession is a major offence and those responsible must be punished.