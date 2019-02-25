Kidnappers kill 5-year-old MP twins after payment of ransom, bodies recovered from Yamuna

MP CM Kamal Nath said on Chitrakoot twins abduction and murder case, “I spoke to victims’ father. The politics behind it will also be uncovered. Whose flag was there on the vehicle in which they were travelling, police is exposing all that.Opposition is scared because there people are involved.”

Over 10 days after 5-year-old twins Priyansh and Shreyansh Rawat were kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus in Madhya Pradesh, the bodies of the brothers were recovered from the Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Saturday. The Police team has arrested six people in this case, The Indian Express reported.

The twin brothers studied in upper KG at Sadguru Public School in Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh and were aboard the school bus on February 12 to return home, police has said. The bus which was still inside the school premises when two masked men entered and threatened school staff with country-made guns and kidnapped the twins on a bike, said police.

The father of the twins Brijesh Rawat is a businessmen and lives in Uttar Pradesh along the state’s border with Madhya Pradesh. Just a few days ago, the police had said that they were close to solving the case and were of the opinion that those who kidnapped the twins were known to the family. However, the police was too late in their first arrest; the twins were already dead.

Police said on Sunday that the kidnappers had tied the twins together and then tied huge stones to them before throwing them in the Yamuna in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

It is up to the post mortem to reveal if the twins were strangulated before being thrown into the Yamuna river.

Questioning the investigation of the case, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who met the twins’ family on Sunday, said, “Attempts being made to twist the incident. Why didn’t investigating team find success in case? I’ll like to tell CM to give this case to CBI. Culprits must be hanged.”

As per police, the family had paid Rs 20 lakh as ransom to the kidnappers; the twins’ father has also confirmed this to The Indian Express. However, the kidnappers demanded more money. Reports have emerged that the twins – Priyansh and Shreyansh Rawat – were alive when ransom was paid. However, the kidnappers murdered them out of fear that the brothers would be able to identify them later.

Five people – Raju Dwiwedi, Lucky Tomar, Rohit Dwiwedi, Ramkesh Yadav and Pintu Ramswaroop Yadav – from UP and one from MP – Padma Shukla – have been arrested by the police for allegedly plotting, kidnapping and murdering the boys. All six accused are in their 20s.

The police has recovered an SUV, ransom money, and four bikes used in the crime, IG (Rewa Range) Chanchal Shekhar told The Indian Express.



The police has ascertained that Padma was the mastermind in the gruesome crime. Ramkesh Yadav from UP taught the twins at their home and had informed others that Rawat had money, police said.

The recovery of the bodies of the two children has sparked outrage among Chitrakoot residents. Some people pelted stones and indulged in arson on Sunday, leading the police to use force to disperse the angry crowd; prohibitory orders were also issued in the town.