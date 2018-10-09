Kicking off Congress campaign from Raje’s bastion, Rahul Gandhi takes attack against PM Modi to Rajasthan

On the issue of farmer distress, Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the NDA government of ignoring their demands and said that banks denying them facilities because of farmers’ debt.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an all-round scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from Dholpur, the home turf of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The chief minister belongs to the royal family of Dholpur’s erstwhile princely state.

In a direct jibe on PM Modi, the Congress president talked about Rafale deal and alleged irregularities in it.

Mr. Modi stole the deal from HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani, who has a debt of ₹45,000Cr. When I questioned him about the same in the Parliament he couldn't meet my eyes: Congress President @RahulGandhi #राहुलमय_राजस्थान — Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2018

Mr. Modi hiked the price of the aircraft from ₹526Cr/aircraft to ₹1600Cr/aircraft. Anil Ambani who never manufactured a single aircraft in his life was given the deal. He accompanied Mr. Modi to France when the deal was finalised: CP @RahulGandhi #राहुलमय_राजस्थान — Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2018

“PM Narendra Modi claimed he wants to be ‘Chowkidar’, but who is he actually protecting? UPA government wanted to buy 126 fighter aircraft to strengthen national security, but PM changed the deal to 36 aircraft,” Rahul said.

On the issue of farmer distress, he accused the NDA government of ignoring their demands and said that banks denying them facilities because of farmers’ debt. “Why can’t Narendra Modi waive farm loans when he can waive loans worth ₹3 lakh crore of 15-20 corporates,” he asked addressing a rally in the eastern Rajasthan city.

“During Congress regime, there were schemes like MGNREGA, farm loan waiver, food security, mid-day meal- it is a long list. BJP is in power for the last four & a half years at the Centre, and five years in the state. What are BJP’s achievements?” Rahul added.

He claimed that the PM is ignoring his demands. “I have personally appealed to the Prime Minister to waive farm loans. But his response was silence,” he said.

“Mr. Modi promised two crore jobs. Instead, he crushed small businesses and the economy with DemonetiSation and GST. All his policies are only to help and protect 15-20 industrialists,” Rahul said in taking a jibe on PM Modi’s pet policies.

He charged the BJP for “governing with hatred and polarisation”. “BJP talks about their Mann ki Baat, but the Congress party listens to your Mann ki Baat,” he added.

Talking about recent incidents of violence in Gujarat, the Congress president said, “Youth of Rajasthan, MP and UP are assaulted and mistreated in Gujarat. You had trusted Narendra Modi, hoping that he will provide employment, but he broke your trust”.

Training his guns on the Vasundhara Raje gvernment in Rajasthan, he said that corruption is rampant in the state. “Lalit Modi gave CM Vasundhara Raje’s son crores or rupees. Yet, Mr. Modi stands with them and claims he is fighting corruption. Today Lalit Modi is safe in London,” Rahul alleged.