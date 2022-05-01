‘Kick us out if we don’t…’: Kejriwal sounds poll bugle in Gujarat, announces AAP-BTP alliance

Addressing his first public rally in Gujarat, where polls will be held later this year, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said offered the governance model in the state, which his party claims has been successful in Delhi, and now in Punjab.

Citing the Delhi schools in Bharuch, where tribals account for a major chunk of population, Kejriwal claimed that the condition of schools in the BJP-ruled state was really bad.

He claimed that 6,000 schools in Gujarat were shut by the state government under the pretext of being merged, and sought people’s support to improve the condition of schools in the state, like done by his government in Delhi.

Kejriwal also invited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to visit schools and hospitals in Delhi and not criticise the AAP government there”just like that”.

The AAP convenor said the BJP, despite being in power in Gujarat for 27 years, “failed” to improve the condition of government schools. “Give them five more years and they will do nothing…Gujarat will not improve. Give us one chance, and if we do not improve the conditions of all schools, kick us out,” he said.

The AAP leader also promised free electricity, corruption-free government services, doorstep delivery of public services and employment generation for people of Gujarat, if voted to power. “Break their (BJP’s) arrogance once and vote for the AAP,” he said.

Kejriwal said he has heard that the BJP wants early election in Gujarat. “They are scared of AAP…They say if we (AAP) get time till December, then they (BJP) will lose Gujarat. They want the election to be held now,” he claimed.

Kejriwal also invited leaders of the Gujarat Congress to join AAP. “Now that nothing is left of of the party (Congress), there is no point in voting for it,” he said. He made a similar appeal to BJP leaders, claiming that “Gujarat is getting destroyed under the BJP”. “Think of Gujarat and the country,” he told the gathering.