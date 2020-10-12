Khushbu Sundar’s exit to have minimal impact on ground in Tamil Nadu, says Congress

Joining BJP which she had been criticising, for some positions suggests that Kushboo has no ideological commitment, he said amid reports that she would embrace the J P Nadda-led party.
Kushboo who was Congress national spokesperson, on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders "dictating terms" and "suppressing" her. (Representational image)
Accusing actor Kushboo Sundar of lacking “ideological commitment”, the Congress said on Monday her quitting the organisation would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics. AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said she has been criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi till a week ago.
