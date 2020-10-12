Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, says workers’ voices being suppressed by higher-ups

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Khushbu alleged that voices within the party were being suppressed by higher-ups. (Photo source: IE)

Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar resigned from the party today amid talks that she could join the Bharatiya Janata Party. In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Khushbu said that the workers like her who want to work for the party are being suppressed and senior functionaries, with a complete disconnect with the ground realities, are dictating terms.

The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu slated for next year. Khushbu joined the Congress six years ago after being associated with the DMK from 2010 to 2014. She is currently in Delhi where she is expected to meet top BJP leaders. She was dropped by the Congress as its spokesperson earlier today. AICC Secretary In-Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha said in a statement: “Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as

AICC spokesperson with immediate effect.”

In her letter to Sonia Gandhi, Khushbu alleged that voices within the party were being suppressed by higher-ups.”Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed,” Khushbu wrote communicating her decision to end her association with the party.

Rumours of her differences with the Congress had first surfaced when she openly backed the Centre’s New Education Policy, contradicting her own party’s stand on the issue. On Saturday, she fuelled talks of a shift to the BJP with a tweet.

“Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Sundar is currently in Delhi where she will be meeting central leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Party. Sources said she could formally join the saffron party on Monday.