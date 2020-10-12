Khushbu Sundar joins BJP hours after quitting Congress, hails PM Modi’s leadership

After joining the BJP, Khushbu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country needs his leadership to progress in the right direction. (Photo source: ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of its senior leaders on Monday. The development came barely hours after she quit the Congress party alleging that the voices of sincere party workers like her were being suppressed by a few higher-ups.

Khushbu, who was dropped as Congress spokesperson earlier in the day, joined the saffron party at its national headquarters in Delhi.

After joining the BJP, Khushbu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country needs his leadership to progress in the right direction. “If nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like PM Modi to take country in right direction,” she said.

Khushbu announced her decision to exit the Congress in a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi. In her letter, Khushbu alleged that the voices of sincere party workers were being suppressed by some higher-ups in the party who have no connection with ground realities.

Hitting back, the Congress said that the exit of the actor-turned-politician would not have any impact on the ground in Tamil Nadu.

Khushbu had earlier triggered a row and indicated her intent to join the party when she praised the Centre’s New Education Policy, differing from the Congress’ own stand on the matter.

She had been associated with the Congress from 2014. She joined politics in 2010 and served as a member of the DMK from 2010 to 2014.