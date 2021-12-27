‘Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth’: PM Modi’s jibe at Congress in Himachal’s Mandi

PM Modi underscored the advantages of a double-engine government with less than a year to go for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a jibe at the Congress saying that erstwhile government in Himachal Pradesh worked with the model of “Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth”.

PM Modi said that there are two development models in Himachal Pradesh. “One is ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas and Sabka vishwas’. The other model is ‘Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth’… Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in state.

PM Modi underscored the advantages of a double-engine government with less than a year to go for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. He said the people of the hill state have benefitted a lot over the last four years as various welfare schemes launched by the Centre were implemented in a more efficient manner by the Thakur government.

He pointed out that the Centre launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Himachal Pradesh government initiated a similar scheme called Himcare, adding that a total of 1.25 lakh residents of the state got free treatment under these two schemes.

“Ease of living is the topmost priority of our government and electricity plays a major role in it,” Modi said, while pointing out that the power projects launched by him on Monday would be significant in generating more electricity in the state.

Beginning his speech in Himachali language, the prime minister said he had come to Mandi, which is also known as “Chhoti Kashi”, to take the blessings of Baba Bhootnath (Lord Shiva). Himachal Pradesh played a vital role in shaping his life, he added.

Earlier, the prime minister dedicated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 11,581 crore in the state. He also launched 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore.

The projects dedicated by Modi to the public include the 111-MW Sawra-Kuddu hydro-electric project with an outlay of Rs 2,081.6 crore on the Pabbar river in Shimla district. The project will generate 386 million (38.6 crore) units of electricity per annum, which will help the state earn an annual revenue of about Rs 120 crore, an official spokesperson said.

Besides, he laid the foundation stone of the Shri Renuka ji dam, conceived as a national storage project worth Rs 6,700 crore on the Giri river in Sirmaur district. The project will generate 200 million (20 crore) units of energy in a surface power house with a 40-MW installed capacity, which will be utilised by the state, the spokesperson said.