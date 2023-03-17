Kharge hits back at BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi ‘anti-national’

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President called Rahul Gandhi ‘anti-national’ over the Congress leader’s remarks in London, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying that Rahul Gandhi is a true patriot who talks about democracy and is concerned about it. “Those who have made no contribution to the country’s freedom struggle are the real anti-nationals,” Kharge tweeted.

He added that the BJP wants to divert attention from pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise and the Adani-Hindenburg row and that is why they have raked up Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Indian democracy.

Citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising domestic matters on foreign soil, Kharge stated that Modi should apologise for saying ‘people in India regret being born here and ask what crime have they done to deserve this’.

“He made such statements in South Korea, China and the US, and insulted the people of India,” the Congress chief tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, during his interactions in the UK, had alleged that the structures of “Indian democracy are under attack” and there is a “full-scale assault” on the country’s institutions. The former Congress president also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often “turned off” in the Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.