Khan Market traders to approach govt over any request to change its name

"The person who made the request is neither a trader nor a resident of the Khan Market area. What's his locus standi?" Khan Market Traders' Association president Sanjeev Mehra said.

Khan Market, Khan Market traders, Khan Market name change, traders' association, india newsKhan Market is one Old Delhi?s most well-known markets and was named after freedom fighter Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan. (PTI)

Traders of the posh Khan Market here are planning to approach the new government against any move to change its name, even as officials said no one has submitted any request for renaming of the marketplace. The traders’ association has claimed that a person has requested that the market’s name be changed.

“Once the new government is sworn in, we will approach the home minister requesting him not to entertain even if such requests are made in future,” he said. Officials in the ministry said till date, no request for changing the name of Khan Market has been received. Khan Market is one Old Delhi’s most well-known markets and was named after freedom fighter Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan.

