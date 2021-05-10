Oxygen concentrators case: Look-out notice against Navneet Kalra; court refuses interim relief

The court asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on businessman Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea.

After Delhi Police issued a lookout notice against businessman Navneet Kalra, who is accused of black marketing of Oxygen concentrators, the businessman has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Saket court.

The Delhi’s Saket Court said that it will hear the matter tomorrow. The court asked the Delhi Police to file a reply on businessman Navneet Kalra’s anticipatory bail plea. Meanwhile, the court refused to grant any interim relief to Kalra in the matter.

Kalra has been absconding since the raids and the Delhi Police has already intensified the manhunt to track him. It may be recalled that around 500 oxygen concentrators were recovered from his Khan Chacha restaurants in Delhi. The police are suspecting that Kalra has left Delhi along with his family.

The police have formed a number of teams and raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states to catch the businessman. On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi’s Khan Market area. The restaurants are owned by Kalra. The police have transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from another restaurant owned by Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi. Four men were arrested during the raids. The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.