Khambalia Bhuj Sabarmati Anand Election Results LIVE: Can AAP change the game in these seats? Counting begins at 8 am

The verdict of the closely watched Gujarat Assembly Elections will be declared by the EC today. Many are seeing it as a big test for the ruling BJP both in the state as well as at the Centre for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. So can the double-engine sarkar beat the anti-incumbency factor? We will know as the counting of the votes commences at 8 am today. While there are several key battles, here, we will look at the results of these four legislative constituencies.

Also Read: Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Constituency-Wise Live Counting of Votes Trends, Winners, Leads BJP vs AAP vs Congress

Let’s start with Khambalia seat. This seat, which falls in Jamnagar district, was won by the Congress in 2017. Next up we have the Sabarmati seat. This legislative constituency falls under Ahmedabad district. Back in 2017, the BJP had won this seat with a staggering margin of nearly 70,000 votes. Moving on to Anand, which went to poll in the second phase of December 5. Again, Anand was among those seats that were bagged by the Indian National Congress in the last Assembly polls. And finally, we have Bhuj Assembly seat. This constituency that comes under Saurashtra district voted the BJP to power in 2017.

Stay with us as we bring you early trends, accurate picture of the latest developments from Gujarat results 2022: