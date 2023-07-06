Khalistanis plan anti-India rally in London on July 8, UK says ‘completely unacceptable’

A poster promoting a Khalistan ‘Kill India’ rally outside the Indian high commission in London on July 8 has surfaced on social media. The announcement of this rally comes just a few days after the Indian consulate in San Francisco, US, was set on fire by Khalistani supporters.

Several anonymous Twitter handles, with less than 10 followers and that were created just recently, circulated the rally posters on the social media platform on Wednesday, stating, “Khalistan ‘KILL INDIA’ rallies 8 July to challenge #Indian Hand in Assassination of Nijjar.”

The posters advertise that the rally will be carried out at 12.30 pm outside the Embassy of India in London. The posters also have photos of the Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and Dr Shashank Vikram, consul-general of India, Birmingham. They were labelled as “the faces of Hardeep Singh Nijaar’s killers in Vancouver.

The posters appear to be created by the Sikhs for Justice outfit as its name has been blazoned on the posters.

Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, has reacted to the call for the rally and said “Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.”

He took to Twitter and said, “Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount.”

Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.



We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) July 6, 2023

Similar posters carrying photographs of Indian diplomats in Canada, the US and Australia, promoting Khalistan rallies on July 8 outside Indian high commissions have surfaced online. India on Tuesday summoned the Canadian high commissioner Cameron Mackay to register a protest over the Canadian poster.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist and pro-Khalistan leader, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in British Columbia province, Canada, on June 18.