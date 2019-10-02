Khalistani terrorist linked with weapons-dropping by Pakistani drones held in Amritsar

The arrested man has been identified as Sajan Preet. He has links with Khalistan Zindabad Force. (Representational pic)

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police has arrested a Khalistani terrorist from Amritsar. The nabbed person has been identified as Sajan Preet. He was arrested by a state special operation cell of Punjab Police in connection with the recent incidents of Pakistani drones dropping weapons in Indian territory. Police said that Sajan is accused of destroying a drone that was found recently and selling two of the pistols that were airdropped.

According to multiple media reports, Sajan Preet has links with the Khalistan Zindabad Force, a group declared as a terrorist organisation and banned by India. Sajan was arrested from Khalsa College locality in Amritsar on Wednesday morning.

The arrest comes close on the heels of Punjab government claiming that Pakistani drones are dropping weapons in Indian territory. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had even written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him about the developments.

The government has claimed to have recovered two drones used in dropping weapons from across the border. While one drone was recovered last month, the second drone was seized in burnt condition from Jhabal town in Tarn Taran.