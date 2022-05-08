Khalistani posters put up at Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate, walls; CM Jairam Thakur condemns incident

Flags with ‘Khalistani symbols’ were found tied on the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala this morning.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said that the incident might have taken place late night or early morning. “We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today,” she said.

The yellow flags were seen put up at the assembly gates as well as boundary walls. ‘Khalistan’ was also seen written in Punjabi on the boundary walls.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condemned the incident and said that an immediate investigation would be carried out and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

“I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistani flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there a need of more security arrangements only during that time,” Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

“Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it. This incident will be investigated immediately and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night,” he added.