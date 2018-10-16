Khadya Sathi scheme: CM Mamata Banerjee says West Bengal government extends food security to 8.5 crore people

“Today is #WorldFoodDay. We have ensured the food security of more than 8.5 crore people of #Bangla through Khadya Sathi Scheme,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

The West Bengal government has ensured food security to more than 8.5 crore people of the state under the ‘Khadya Sathi’ scheme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Tuesday.

Special assistance is also being given to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas besides Aila-affected areas and farmers of Singur, tea garden workers as well as the Toto tribe, she said on the World Food Day.

“Today is #WorldFoodDay. We have ensured the food security of more than 8.5 crore people of #Bangla through Khadya Sathi Scheme,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

“Special assistance is also provided to the people of Jangalmahal and Hill areas, Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & Toto tribe,” she added.

The World Food Day is celebrated worldwide on this day to celebrate founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 1945. It is a day of action dedicated to tackle global hunger.