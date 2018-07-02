Key JDU meet on July 8: Bihar BJP uncertain about Nitish Kumar, wait for his next move

Nitish Kumar’s act of skipping International Yoga Day, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led to some confusion among the BJP leaders.

Recent gestures by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has led to some confusion among senior leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar unit. The party, which considers Bihar as a significant state for Lok Sabha elections 2019, is closely observing every step being taken by its ally Janata Dal (United). The Indian Express reports that Nitish Kumar’s act of skipping International Yoga Day, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has led to some confusion among the BJP leaders. The party leaders are waiting for some clear signals, particularly on seat-sharing from the JD(U) meet on July 8. The BJP leaders are clearly looking forward to their meet with BJP chief Amit Shah, who will visit Patna on July 12, some party leaders told IE. The Nitish Kumar-led party is also expected to articulate its position on a host of political issues, including seat-sharing and its position in other poll-bound states.

The recent statements of Kumar have suggested all is not well between JD(U) and BJP in Bihar. Reports suggest there is a crisis over seat sharing among the constituents of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The JD(U) has set the condition that seats should be divided by keeping 2015 Assembly elections result as the benchmark. However, the suggestion is unlikely to be welcomed by other three NDA allies that had secured lesser seats than JD(U) in the elections.

Apart from the JDU, Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) are other big constituents of Bihar NDA.

Also, Nitish Kumar had recently made a number of statements, which indicate his disapproval of Modi government’s decisions. The Bihar chief minister had recently questioned benefits of Modi government’s demonetisation move to common people. Kumar, who had praised the move when he was not a part of NDA, slammed noteban over banks allegedly helping rich and powerful manage their cash. “I was a supporter of demonetisation…but how many people benefited from it? Some powerful people shifted their cash from one place to another,” said Kumar.

Kumar also sprung a surprise when he supported the Special Category Status (SCS) demand of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now an NDA ally, Kumar also raised a similar demand for Bihar.