Ketaki Chitale, Marathi actress booked for derogatory post against Sharad Pawar, sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Thane court on Wednesday sent Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 15 for allegedly sharing a defamatory poem targetting NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook, to 14-day judicial custody after her police custody ended. Several FIRs have been registered against Chitale in multiple police stations across the state for her allegedly objectionable Facebook post against the NCP chief.

Another FIR has been registered against the Marathi actress “for a derogatory Facebook post against Pawar while misusing the name of Sant Tukaram”. On May 15, the Thane Police booked the actress under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups). Chitale’s post drew the ire of NCP workers who physically manhandled and threw ink at her at the time of her arrest.

While attributing another person, the 29-year-old actress had posted a Marathi poem which only mentions the surname ‘Pawar’ and an age, which was given as 80. However, the poem also contained multiple illnesses the 81-year-old NCP chief is afflicted with.

Another 21-year old student from Nashik was arrested for a tweet which read: “Time has come for Baramati’s Gandhi……to create Nathuram Godse of Baramati.”

Few days back, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condemned Ketaki Chitale’s alleged derogatory post targeting NCP supremo.



Last week, Maharashtra state BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar was slapped at his office allegedly by Nationalist Congress Party workers for posting “derogatory” social media remarks aimed at Pawar.

As the video of the attack went viral, Ambekar claimed that the Pune police were yet to arrest the NCP men behind the attack. Ambekar further claimed that the NCP workers had come to his office with the intention of capturing the physical assault on camera. Posting the assault video on Twitter, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil wrote, “Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons…. on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!”