The central government on Sunday announced a short-term easing of petroleum safety and licensing regulations to accelerate kerosene delivery to households, following disruptions in global energy supplies due to the Iran war.

In a notification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said public sector oil companies will be allowed to supply kerosene through retail channels, including petrol pumps, for 60 days in 21 states and union territories. This will allow ad-hoc supply for cooking and lighting.

The notification said the government has the power under the Petroleum Act, 1934, and its 2002 updates, to give exemptions from certain safety and licensing rules in special situations.

“The Central Government is empowered, by order, in exceptional cases, to grant exemptions from any provisions of the Act… subject to such conditions as may be imposed,” the ministry said.

At the retail level, the government has approved the Public Distribution System (PDS) Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) for high-priority operations. This applies to the states and union territories identified for kerosene supply for household cooking, according to the notification.

Kerosene storage rules for retail outlets

To make distribution easier, oil companies can store up to 2,500 litres of kerosene per unit at retail outlets. The notification added that all other conditions mentioned in the circular must be strictly followed.

This decision comes after disruptions in global energy supplies caused by the ongoing Iran conflict, which has affected fuel imports for many countries. India, which relies on imports for a large share of its crude oil needs, has been closely watching supply conditions amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Kerosene supply and shift to cleaner fuels

Kerosene has traditionally been supplied through the PDS to support household energy needs, especially for cooking and lighting in areas with limited access to other fuels. Over the years, the government has reduced kerosene allocations as part of a shift to cleaner fuels like LPG.

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However, this notification shows a temporary widening of distribution channels to ensure households can get kerosene. Using retail fuel stations for kerosene supply is different from the usual PDS-only system under normal conditions.

The Petroleum Act allows the government to use temporary exemptions during supply disruptions or emergencies, enabling faster distribution and storage adjustments within set limits.