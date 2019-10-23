Kerala’s Nedumangad declared best block panchayat

Altogether Kerala's civic bodies were given nine awards appreciating their good work at different levels, including delivery of services and sanitation.
Nedumangad block panchayat in Kerala has won the prestigious Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar for 2019.
Representatives of the panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district received the award from Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the national panchayat awards function held here on Wednesday.
Altogether Kerala’s civic bodies were given nine awards appreciating their good work at different levels, including delivery of services and sanitation.
Some of the categories for selecting the awardees include — construction of toilets, implementation of ‘open-defecation free’ programme, sanitation, waste management, innovation in revenue generation, implementation of schemes relating to agriculture, health and women and child development, and e-governance.
The other civic bodies which won the awards are Kolazhy (Thrissur district), Tirunavaya and Maranchery (Malappuram), Srikrishnapuram (Palakkad), Sasthankotta (Kollam) and Pappinisseri (Kannur).
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.