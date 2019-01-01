Kerala Women’s wall: 620 km long human wall to come up in support of state govt stand on Sabarimala; here are all the details

Students in Maharaja’s College, Kochi line up ahead of the Women’s Wall campaign in Kerala on January 1, 2019. (Photo Source: Women’s Wall/ Facebook)

Kerala is going to welcome New Year with a Women’s Wall to “protect renaissance values”, in support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s stand to implement the Supreme Court order to allow entry of women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple. The Left government-backed plan of a Women’s Wall on New Year’s Day has gone viral, raking up controversies both for and against the move.

What is Women’s Wall?

Lakhs of women are expected to form a human chain across the National Highway from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, around 620-kilometre long, extending their support to the state government’s resolve to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages access to Sabarimala and to protect the secular and progressive values of Kerala.

The Women’s Wall is an attempt by the LDF government to defend the state from “communal forces” following ongoing protests by Hindu conservatives led by the BJP and Congress post the Sabarimala verdict.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to people from all walks of life to join the fight to prevent Kerala from ‘becoming a mental asylum’ again, referring to Swami Vivekananda’s observation about the caste-based discrimination practised in the state. CM Vijayan announced the initiative on 1 December after a meeting with various Hindu and socio-cultural organisations.

When will it happen?

The participants will gather at designated centres at 3 pm. Then a rehearsal will happen at 3.30 pm. The Women’s Wall event will take place between 4 and 4.15 pm with the participants taking a pledge. The pledge calls for upholding gender equality and renaissance values. It also bats for secularism and to oppose the move to turn the state into a ‘lunatic asylum’.

Though the state government had initially claimed that it would extend all support to the proposed wall, it withdrew the order, allotting funds for it after a controversy erupted.

The event is organised by the ruling CPI(M), with support from as many as 174 outfits, including social, political, religious, NGOs and women’s organisations.

Controversies

The CPI-M has been severely criticised by many leaders including Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and UDF MLA MK Muneer calling it a ‘communal wall’, claiming that only ‘progressive Hindu organisations’ were invited to take part, and minority organisations were excluded.

Ayyappa Jyothi counter

On December 26, to counter the LDF’s women’s wall, tens of thousands of devotees lined up from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram seeking the protection of traditional customs at Sabarimala. They stood on the state’s arterial highways holding the traditional lamp in their palms for half an hour starting from 6 pm. The event was undertaken by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti.