Kerala woman on scooty forces bus driver into right lane; Internet erupts in applause

The clip of the incident in Kerala has now gone viral on social media [Image source: Mir A (Twitter/mir19in)]

Not all superheroes wear a cape, some ride red scooters too. A woman in Kerala proved just that by standing her ground and compelling an errant bus driver driving in the wrong lane to switch to the right one.

A video has emerged on social media of the brave lady riding red scooty and stubbornly blocking the path of a state bus which was on the wrong side of the road.

The video then goes on to show how the red-and-yellow Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus moving from Kasaragod to Kottayam at first stops as the unfazed woman faces it head on and then very slowly turns to the left side of the road.

The clip of the incident has now gone viral on social media, earning her praise from all quarters. However, it is yet unclear as to who took the video of the incident or who the brave woman is, but the incident caught the attention of popular Malayalam actor Uni Mukundan who also shared the video on his Facebook profile and praised her for sticking to her ground.

People on social media cheered for the woman and praised her for her determination. Here’s how the internet erupted in applause for the brave woman –

Ushaar she is! She holds her ground till the end, when the rest go around. Awesome. — zibi (@zibijamal) September 26, 2019

Kudo to the brave lady — Sudev Barar (@sbarar) September 26, 2019

Wow.. that’s called guts — Upvansh Mehta (@upvansh) September 26, 2019

Awesome! If everyone starts doing we can see a difference, much needed especially in the awful traffic of Ahmedabad — Mudit Sood (@mudit_sood) September 26, 2019

Last month, traffic rules in India have taken a centre stage as the traffic police cracks down heavily on the rule-breakers. This came after Nitin Gadkari-led Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August, notified the provisions to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 01, 2019.

However, many states have protested the new provisions, Kerala included.

Kerala government has decided to go ahead with its decision to moderate traffic fines and implement lower penalties as much as it can, however, it will be within the ambit of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened the meeting which came to a general consensus on the issue of fines.

Adding that even while it made sure that the highest priority was road safety, Transport Minister Saseendran told media persons that Kerala was not opposing the law, but was against the “illogical and unscientific” hikes and the manner in which the Act was enforced.