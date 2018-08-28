Kerala woman complains she was given triple talaq by husband in writing on a bit of white paper

A 23-year-old Muslim woman in Kannur district has alleged she was given the banned triple talaq by her husband in writing on a bit of white paper after which he got married to another woman within weeks. (PTI)

A 23-year-old Muslim woman in Kannur district has alleged she was given the banned triple talaq by her husband in writing on a bit of white paper after which he got married to another woman within weeks. The incident came to light after the woman, a mother of a four-year-old boy, today appeared on television channels and showed the ‘talaq paper’, based on which the Kerala Women’s Commission decided to register a case in this regard.

KWC Chairperson M C Josephine told PTI that it was the first such reported complaint on instant triple talaq in Kerala after the Supreme Court had banned the practice. Hailing from Payyannur, the woman last week moved the local court, seeking action against her husband, Liyakath Ali Khan (30), his new wife, parents and other relatives on charges of domestic violence.

According to the woman, she got married to Ali in March 2013 and was given talaq on July 13 this year. He got married to another woman soon, she alleged. The woman alleged that she was ill-treated by her husband and in-laws and suffered a lot in the five years of marriage. K Vijayakumar, her counsel, told PTI that a complaint was lodged with the District Superintendent of Police and the Women’s Commission.

“The practice of triple talaq is inhuman and illegal. It is shocking to know that such incidents are still happening even after the apex court verdict against this,” Josephine said. “In this particular case, she was given talaq by writing in a paper. There was not even the presence of any religious leader.

Based on media reports, the Commission will register a case tomorrow as today is holiday for the office,” she said. Josephine also wanted the Centre to bring out a stringent legislation at the earliest to curb such practices. The Supreme Court had last year banned the 1,400 year-old practice of instant triple talaq among Sunni Muslims and set it aside on several grounds, including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.