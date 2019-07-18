Kerala weather forecast: Heavy rainfall; red alert issued in some districts

The red alert call is a warning to state authorities to take preventive measures immediately.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out as many as five of the 14 districts of Kerala under red alert, indicating that the Monsoon may gather steam in coming days. The red alert call is a warning to state authorities to take preventive measures immediately to evacuate people from vulnerable areas on safer places and also provide emergency kits to others. Kerala recorded 48 percent deficiency in this year’s southwest monsoon till Thursday.

The department has issued an alert in Idukki (July 18-20), Malappuram (July 18), Pathanamthitta (July 19), Kottayam (July 19) and Ernakulam (July 20).

These districts on said days are expected to receive ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ upwards of 204.4 mm. Other districts are also expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on these days, even while the alert has not been placed for them.

Authorities have cautioned fishermen living on the coast of Kerala and Lakshwadeep not to venture into sea because of strong winds from the northwestern direction. The sea condition is likely to be ‘rough to very rough.’ Kerala has recorded 568.7 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 18, against a ‘normal’ of 1085.1 mm rainfall.

The deficit of rainfall has led to fears of drought facing the state, particularly in Wayanad and Idukki. These two hilly regions with large areas of coffee, tea, rubber, and cardamom plantations, received deficient rainfall. The wide departure in seasonal rainfall may affect farmers in these districts.

In the last few days, water levels in the state’s reservoirs including Edamalayar and Idukki dams have gone down leading to alarm bells ringing in the corridors of the electricity department. State power minister MM Mani pointed out that there would be a need for restrictions on the power supply so as to maintain increasing demand.