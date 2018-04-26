Kerala triple murder: Pinarayi woman poisoned parents, daughter to hide illicit affairs, claims police

In a major development in the shocking deaths of three in Kerala’s Pinarayi village, the police have alleged that 28-year-old Soumya killed her parents and daughter to hide her illicit affairs and a “free life”. (IE image)

In a major development in the shocking deaths of three in Kerala’s Pinarayi village, the police have alleged that 28-year-old Soumya killed her parents and daughter to hide her illicit affairs and a “free life”. According to The Indian Express, police said that the accused woman had affairs with several men. She felt her daughter and parents were obstacles for her extra-marital affairs and eliminated them one after another. According to police reports, Soumya killed her daughter and parents by poisoning their food. Postmortem reports and examination of internal organs confirmed the presence of aluminium phosphide, a highly-toxic inorganic compound, often used as a fumigant.

According to the police, Soumya fed her eldest daughter Aishwarya rat poison-laced food as she had seen her with her lover. She was then hospitalised. On January 21, three days after she was hospitalised, Aishwarya died. Soumya’s mother Kamala was poisoned in the same manner in March. Soumya’s father Kunjikkannan died on April 13 after developing the symptoms of vomiting. According to Soumya’s uncle, V Ravi, even after the three deaths, the villagers had not suspected any foul play. In fact, Soumya had got herself admitted to a hospital, claiming that she had also developed symptoms of vomiting just four days after she allegedly killed her father.

Police claimed that Soumya has confessed to killing her 76-year-old father Kunhikannan, 68-year-old mother V Kamala and her 9-month-old daughter Aishwarya, all residents of Padannakkara in Pinarayi. According to police, Soumya, however, denied any role in the death of her one-year-old daughter Keerthana in 2012. Police alleged that Soumya alone was responsible for the three murders. However, they said they will look into the death of Keerthana now as they have nothing to suspect in her death.

Soumya was separated from her husband and according to police, her motive was that her parents and child were “impediments to her wayward life”. Soumya stayed with her parents and children in Pinarayi, a village in Kannur district.