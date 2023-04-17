Kerala train fire incident: Accused Shahrukh Saifi highly radicalised, follower of Zakir Naik, says police

Shahrukh Saifi, accused of setting passengers on fire onboard an Express train in Kerala on April 2, is highly radicalised and an ardent follower of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, police said, reports The Indian Express.

The 27-year-old resident of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh was booked under Section 16 (acts of terror that lead to loss of life, punishable with death or life imprisonment) of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Sunday for the incident which led to the death of three people and injured eight others.

Saifi, a carpenter by profession, allegedly sprayed passengers of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express with an inflammable substance, later identified as petrol, and set them on fire at Elathur in Kozhikode. Three passengers, who tried to save their lives, died after jumping off the train. The deceased included Rahmath M (42), her two-year-old niece Zahra, and K P Noufiq (39).

Additional Director General of Police MR Ajith Kumar, who heads the special investigation team in Kozhikode, told media that Saifi followed controversial preacher Zakir Naik, and came to Kerala “with the determination to commit the crime”.

The ADGP added that all evidence has been gathered in connection with the case.

“He had a clear plan to commit this arson. The probe is still continuing to ascertain whether he got any local support for the crime. We have so far gathered all details with regard to his journey from Delhi to Kozhikode in Kerala and his movement to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra after the crime,” he said.

Police earlier registered a case of murder and he has been booked under sections 326A (causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc), 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substances), 438 (attempt to commit mischief by fire or explosives) of the Indian Penal Code, besides section 151 (damaging railway property) of the Indian Railways Act.

Investigation into the incident has so far revealed that Saifi allegedly arrived at Shornur town in Kerala from Delhi on April 2, after spending an entire day at the railway station. In the meantime, he allegedly filled a few empty bottles with fuel from an outlet in Shornur.

His police custody ends tomorrow.