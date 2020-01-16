Kerala Tourism shares recipe of beef dish, sparks row on Twitter. (Image @KeralaTourism)

Kerala Tourism on Wednesday shared recipe of a meat dish on social media, sparking a war of words on Twitter. The dish is called Beef Ularthiyathu, a famous dish of the Central Travancore region.

The tweet reads, “Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala.” It also attached a link to the recipe in the tweet.

Many people claimed that the Kerala Tourism tweet was aimed at hurting religious sentiments since it contained a photo of beef.

Social activist Rahul Easwar asked Kerala Tourism to be culturally sensitive and avoid courting controversy. He questioned the timing of the tweet and pointed out people on Wednesday in other states were celebrating Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Pihu.

“Dear Kerala Tourism, please avoid posting about Pork on Eid & Beef on Makara Sankranthi days. Please be culturally sensitive about special holy days of all faiths. Please showcase our food diversity without offending sensitivities,” he tweeted.

Dear @KeralaTourism ; pls avoid posting abt Pork on Eid & Beef on Makara Sankranthi days Pls be culturally sensitive abt special holy days of all faiths Pls show case our Food diversity without offending sensitivities. https://t.co/MSEiVU2t7z — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) January 16, 2020



Cows are considered sacred by Hindus. There are different laws for cow and cattle slaughter in different states. While some states have completely banned it, some haven’t. Kerala is a state where beef consumption is not banned and is among few states that have no law in place on the slaughter of cattle including cow and its progeny.