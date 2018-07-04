Kerala to get official song; government sets up panel

The Kerala government today set up a panel comprising eminent writers and language experts to choose an official song for the state. (PTI)

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, entrusted the panel with the task of choosing a ‘Kerala Ganam’ which would reflect the southern state’s socio-cultural legacy.

While Cultural Department Secretary, Rani George would be the convenor of the panel, eminent critic M Leelavathi, poet Ezhachery Ramachandran, MM Basheer, M R Raghava Warrier and K P Mohanan would be the members,an official release said.

The cabinet set up the expert panel months after Vijayan, at a function, had said Kerala should have its own official song which could be sung for government and other public functions.

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi was then entrusted with the task of seeking suggestions and entries from poets, lyricists, cultural leaders and general public in this regard. The expert panel would select a suitable song from among the entries received and shortlisted by the Akademi.