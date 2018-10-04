Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather alert: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms to lash southern states in next three days; red alert issued

Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather alert: Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory Puducherry is also expected to receive heavy rains in the next 72 hours, Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said on Wednesday.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu weather alert: After the deluge that the worst floods in almost a century left Kerala devastated, the state is set to receive more rains and thunderstorms over the next three days, the weather department has warned. Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory Puducherry is also expected to receive heavy rains in the next 72 hours, Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran said on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to lash several places across Kerala while heavy rain is also likely to hit areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep, a PTI report says. Thunderstorms along with lightning is likely to occur at several places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka.

Fishermen advised against venturing into the sea

Balachandran said that fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea between October 6 and 8 over the Central Arabian sea, Lakshadweep area, South Kerala coast, Comorin area and Southeast Arabian Sea. “Formation of a low-pressure area over southeast Arabian sea on October 5 and its transformation into a cyclonic storm while moving towards northwestward direction on October 6 and 7 is also likely to happen,” Balachandran was quoted as saying by PTI. Earlier, the official has predicted a favourable northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu citing that the state is likely to receive rainfall 12 per cent higher than the normal.

Red alert in 3 Kerala districts

The Chief Minister’s Office in Kerala stated that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the formation of a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea tomorrow is very likely. “It is likely to concentrate into a depression & move Northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hrs. It is also likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm thereafter,” the CMO says. The government has decided to take precautionary measures on a war footing and directions have been issued to the district collectors.

“No one must venture into seas after October 4th. This information will be communicated to people in coastal areas using loudspeakers and other facilities. The low pressure will cause strong winds & rough sea. Hence, the fishermen who had gone to sea were advised to reach the safest coastline before October 5,” the Chief Minister’s Office has warned.

“IMD issued red alerts in 3 districts of Central Kerala Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur along with several parts of the state on October 7. Most parts of Kerala will see heavy rainfall by October 5,” the CMO stated.