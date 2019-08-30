Kerala still awaits for flood relief package, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi at a village in Wayanad (PTI photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting flood-hit areas in Kerala. The former Congress president also added that the state is still waiting for a relief package from the central government.

Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur – a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death & destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering & still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood hit states. This is unfair. https://t.co/wk9mZ4wSQg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2019

“Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur – a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death & destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering & still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood-hit states. This is unfair,” Gandhi tweeted.

The move comes after Gandhi tagged a post in Prime Minister’s twitter handle where PM Modi wrote on his micro-blogging site that the state of Kerala is very special to him. The Prime Minister made this statement while addressing the ‘Malayala Manorama News Conclave’ in Kochi via video link from New Delhi.

“Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 30, 2019

Gandhi, a Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency is on a four-day visit to the worst affected areas in the state to oversee the ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation work. Wayanad had experienced several landslides during this monsoon. The Congress MP had assured the flood-ravaged people that he would try his best to resolve the issues plaguing them.

The senior Congress leader further assured the people that he would put pressure on the administration to ensure that the affected persons can be compensated. At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides. Around 60 people have died in Malappuram while 14 deaths took place at Wayanad. On Wednesday, the Congress MP was kissed by a man while he was on his way to Wayanad.