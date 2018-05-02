Kerala shocker: Man sets wife on fire in full public view in Thrissur

Viraj (R) set his wife Jeethu on fire in Kerala’s Thrissur. (IE)

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died after she was set on fire by her husband in full public view on late Sunday night in Thrissur district of Kerala. The accused was identified as Viraj. Police have registered a case of murder against Viraj, who escaped after the incident. The incident happened when the woman, Jeethu, along with her father had visited Puthukkad town to attend a meeting of Kudumbashree, a local self-help group. When they were about to return, Viraj reportedly stopped them on the roadside, poured petrol on her and set her on fire after a small argument.

Jeethu’s father said no one tried to help her while she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday night in the hospital.

According to Puthukkad Police, Jeethu and Viraj had some issues after that she started living with her parents. Police said the accused had written a suicide note which said he was going to end everything as his wife allegedly cheated on him.

Indianexpress.com reported police as saying on Tuesday that the couple were married for six years but living separately because of certain issues. Jeethu had filed for divorce and this reportedly angered Viraj.

In a similar incident in February 2017, a man named Adarsh Suneendran,26, had set a girl on fire inside a classroom of Kottayam School of Medical Education (SME). According to The News Minute, Suneendran was a former student of SME college while the girl, Reshmi,21, was a final year student of the college.

Adarsh told doctors before dying that he poured petrol on himself and on Reshmi in the classroom. Reshmi succumbed to her burn injuries after Adarsh. According to reports, Adarsh took the extreme step after the woman had rejected his proposal.