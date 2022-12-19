Kerala: Several injured as Argentina-France fans clash after World Cup final; 17-year-old collapses to death during victory march

Disorder prevailed in parts of Kerala as a 17-year-old boy died during a victory procession while a number of injuries were reported in clashes after the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. While three people were injured in clashes near Kannur, police officers were assaulted by fans in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Indian Express.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy identified as Akshaya Kumar collapsed to death in Kollam, police said, adding that the incident occurred when Argentina fans took out a victory procession from a local stadium where the final was being screened.

In a separate incident from northern Kerala, three people were injured in a clash between fans of France and Argentina near Kannur. The condition of one of those injured was serious, police said, adding that the clash began after Argentina came out on top in penalties after a tense match.

According to the police, France fans got provoked after being allegedly mocked by fans of Argentina. Both sets ganged up and clashed with each other, the police said, adding that six people were taken into custody.

Additionally, two police officers were allegedly assaulted while trying to control fans celebrating Argentina’s victory in the World Cup final match in two separate incidents in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

A civil police officer was also manhandled and dragged on the street in Kochi when he was clearing the mob that obstructed the traffic, the police said.

A sub-inspector was assaulted at a venue screening the final match in Pozhiyoor near Thiruvananthapuram while tackling two youths who were creating a ruckus.