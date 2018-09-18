Kerala seeks Central staff’s LTC umbrella to save tourism

Kerala tourism has been bending over backwards to make good its slack in the last five weeks due to the havoc caused by deluge. (File photo: IE)

Kerala tourism has been bending over backwards to make good its slack in the last five weeks due to the havoc caused by deluge. According to the estimates culled together by the State Disaster Management Authority, tourism has suffered Rs 1,800-crore losses —Rs 300 crore in infrastructure of hotels and resorts and Rs 1,500 crore through cancellations in the August to October season.

The arrival of the first chartered flight of the season was a quiet confidence-booster on Sunday. The chartered flight landed in Kochi with 60 holidayers from Australia.

However, the gladdest tidings for the worried tourism industry is that Centre is considering it as a destination for LTC (leave travel concession) for government employees. For the Rs 39,000-crore tourism business in Kerala, Rs 20,000 crore of revenue comes from domestic tourism.

“We have given in-principle nod for the proposal. This is likely to get final approval later,” Union minister of state for tourism Alphonse Kannanthanam told FE.

If it fructifies, this decision could boost domestic tourism revenues. Central government employees can avail LTC perk once in four years. But if the travel is to the places that the Centre has declared as LTC destinations, it can be availed once in two years.

In October, as the season opens, the state enjoys 80% occupancy in its fleet of 50,000 hotel/resort rooms. However, this yearm reservations indicate very low occupancy ratio. In mid-August, floods had caused nearly 100% cancellations of bookings for the month. In September, arrivals have improved only by 10%.

“Better domestic tourist inflow during the diwali season and the usual rate of foreign tourists during the international tourism season would be enough to put the state on the path to recovery. For this, we need to send a clear message that now connectivity is re-established and we are back in business,” says EM Najeeb, CEO of Air Travel Enterprises.

To perk up the safe destination message, the state government, tour operators and hospitality industry captains are making all-out efforts to attend major national and international trade fairs in September and October. The diwali season may rekindle the domestic tourism segment, if Kerala tourism gets the LTC destination status that it seeks.