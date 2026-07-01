The Kerala government on Wednesday said it was not consulted before global shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) acquired a 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Limited (AVPPL), the company operating the Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Port.

On Tuesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that MSC’s terminal arm, Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL), had acquired a 49% stake in AVPPL in a deal valued at around Rs 13,000 crore. The transaction has been described as the largest foreign private investment in India’s port infrastructure.

State says prior approval is mandatory

Chief Minister V D Satheesan while speaking in the Kerala Assembly said the Adani Group had not informed the state government before announcing the deal.

“The Adani Group did not have any communication with the state government. As per the concession agreement, the concessionaire should not effect any change in ownership of the port without prior approval from the authority, which is the state government. Selling 49 per cent stake means there is ownership change, which is not possible without the consent from the state government,” he said. Satheesan said the government would study the implications of the investment before taking a decision.

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Government raises monopoly and national security concerns

The chief minister said the state would examine how the deal could affect the port’s operations, competition and public interest, adding that MSC is more than just a financial investor.

“Since the port is critical infrastructure, national security is a matter of concern. The deal will be allowed only after protecting the interest of the state and safeguarding the public interest. There should be space for fair competition and we have to ensure that the deal does not lead to monopoly of a particular company in the port. There should be a competitive user facility where all stakeholders will be able to do business without any discrimination,” he said.

Opposition shares similar concerns

Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also questioned the transaction, saying the concession agreement requires the state government’s approval before any change in ownership.

“The news about selling of the share up to 49 per cent is a matter of grave concern. When the shipping firm MSC and Adani group join hands, there is a danger of monopoly. That will be against the commercial interest of the state and port’s development. When one particular firm gains monopoly at the port, all others will have to go by their conditions. This will lead to financial anomalies and eliminate the situation in which the port should grow into a multi-operator venture,” Vijayan said.

About the project

The Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Port, India’s first deep-water container transshipment port, became operational in July 2024, while commercial operations started in December 2024. The port has handled more than 1,000 vessels in the past two years and has emerged as a key destination for some of the world’s largest container ships.

The first phase of the project was developed at a cost of around Rs 8,860 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Under the 40-year Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) concession, Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Limited is responsible for building, financing and operating the port. The agreement also provides an option to extend the concession by another 20 years.

The project was awarded to the Adani Group by the then Congress-led Kerala government in 2015 after several earlier attempts to develop the port through different models.

While Adani Group invested around Rs 2,454 crore in the project, the remaining funding included viability gap support from the Centre and the Kerala government. The state government also provided around 500 acres of land for the project.

The Kerala government-owned Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) is the project owner and landlord, while AVPPL, a subsidiary of Adani Ports & SEZ, is the private concessionaire responsible for operating the port.