The Kerala government has announced a Rs 3,434-crore package for the post-Covid revival of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector. The package offers one-time settlement on loan defaults from the state’s two premium industrial promotion agencies – KSIDC and KINFRA.

The package promises margin money assistance and concession on interest on additional loans, according to a release from the chief minister’s office. A six-month extension will also be allowed for payment of interest on investment loans.

gWith immediate effect, the three-month moratorium for repayment of the principal amount and interest to all units under the KSIDC,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. “There will be no penal interest while repaying loans after the moratorium. Further, the penal interest of entrepreneurs, who had availed of loans from the KSIDC, will be totally exempted for six months,” he said.

Three months’ rent in standard design factories will be waived. Earlier, the state government had announced that rent for units functioning in government-owned IT parks would be waived for this period.

The repayment tenure for entrepreneurs, who operate from the land of KINFRA or KSIDC, will be extended. Advance lease premium amount will be trimmed,” said Vijayan. The minimum credit entitlement limit for MSMEs have been brought down to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 1 crore.

Other major features of the MSME package include special loans for capital investment by new units, interest subsidy for manufacturing units and 6% concession for six months on loans availed by units for diversification and development. Industrial units, which have availed KSIDC loans, will be entitled to special loans to meet working capital needs and for building of assets.