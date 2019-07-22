Kerala rains: Schools shut, rivers swell as heavy rains lash the southern state

The authorities have been taking all precautionary measures to minimise the possible damage.

Kerala is witnessing yet another flood-like situation with incessant rains in multiple districts. Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for five districts — Kasargod, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur — on July 21-22. The department also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kannur and Kasargod districts of the southern state on July 23.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram till Thursday. So far, four people have reportedly lost their lives and three have gone missing due to heavy downpour in the last three days.

The authorities have been taking all precautionary measures to minimise the possible damage. The authorities have set up 12 relief camps for those living in low-lying areas. The Central Water Commission website has also revealed that water level in Pamba, Periyar and Chaliyar rivers in Kerala is increasing. The State Disaster Management Authority has informed that hundreds of houses from coastal areas of the state have been evacuated.

People from low lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. According to PTI, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has set up six relief camps and shifted 143 families there from the coastal areas. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has informed that over six hundred people in the relief camps are being provided with food and other necessary items. Several districts have declared a holiday in schools where relief camps are operational to help the affected people.

On Sunday, the state government urged the tourists to keep away from Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram. Fishermen have also been advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

Last year in August, Kerala was hit by the worst floods in nearly a century. Reports suggest that over 450 people died and 140 went missing. Among the worst affected districts were Aluva, Aranmula, Chengannur, Pandanad, Edanad, Kozhencherry, Ayiroor, Ranni, Pandalam, Kuttanad, Malappuram, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Thiruvalla, Eraviperoor, and Vallamkulam. All these districts were placed on red alert.