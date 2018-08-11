Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of life, urges Congress workers to help

​​​
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in the Kerala floods and landslides, and urged his party workers to provide all the help needed.

August 11, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in the Kerala floods and landslides, and urged his party workers to provide all the help needed. “Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their homees.

“I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time,” he tweeted.

At least 29 people have died in the state since WEdnesday due to incessant rain and landslides.

