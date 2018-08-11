Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of life, urges Congress workers to help

Representative Image: PTI

Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property & forcing thousands to abandon their homes. I urge each and every Congres worker in Kerala to step up & help those in need. My prayers & thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2018

At least 29 people have died in the state since WEdnesday due to incessant rain and landslides.