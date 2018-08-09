Kerala rain LIVE Updates: Train services suspended between Kanjikode and Walayar due to flooding, flight operations resume at Cochin airport

Kerala rains LIVE Updates: At least 20 people have been reported dead in a Kerala landslide following a heavy spell of rainfall across the state. Most of the fatalities have been reported from Idukki and Malappuram districts. Five members each from two families died in the two districts as their homes got washed away in the landslide, the Indian Express reported. Casualties related to rain have also been reported from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in north Kerala.
The Cochin International Airport suspended all arrivals fearing flooding of the runway after gates of the Idukki dam were opened. It is reported that the gates of the dam were opened after 26 years.
The authorities are expecting that the water level in Periyar will rise once the water from Cheruthoni dam reaches the area.
Heavy rain and subsequent water flow damaged a section of the track (B-line) between Kanjikode and Walayar, yesterday. Train services have been temporarily suspended on this line. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and other divisional officers inspected the site immediately. All passenger carrying trains on Kanjikode-Walayar stretch in the Palakkad-Podanur section are likely to be regulated by 30 minutes to 60 minutes. Freight trains to be delayed. Repair work of the damaged track expected to be completed today.
Rescue teams were deployed in the affected areas across Kerala. According to reports, the water levels have risen to a dangerous level which has prompted the NDRF authority to arrange more number of camps in rural areas. Community Rescue Volunteers are in action in most of the flood-hit areas using country boats.
Shutters of Idukki Reservoir (at Cheruthoni Dam) opened - shutter opened by 50 cm. It is the first in 26 years that the gates of the dam have been opened.
Over 100 houses vacated and 12 camps have been urgently opened at Paravur Taluk. Around 951 people rehabilitated in the district as the low-lying residential areas like Pathalam and Eloor have been submerged in water.
Schools and colleges will remain shut in Kozhikode, Palakkad, Wayanad and in several areas of Malappuram, Idukki and Kollam. The gates of Idamlayar dam in Ernakulam and Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode were also opened earlier in the day due to heavy rain.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, responding to the situation said: "Help has been sought from Army, Navy, NDRF. Three NDRF teams are in Alappuzha, Wayanad and Kozhikode. Two more teams have been moved. An additional of six teams have been asked to be sent to Kerala. Help from Navy has been sought to evacuate people who are cut off in Wayanad.
Reportedly, in an unexpected development, shutters of 22 dams were opened due to rising water levels.
Authorities have reported flooding in several low-lying areas in Kerala. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has moved to Kozhikode to begin the resuce operations. Two more NDRF teams have been dispatched from the Centre for north Kerala. The state government has also sought help from the Indian Army in Wayanad and Idukki districts.