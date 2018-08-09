Kerala rain LIVE Updates: Train services suspended between Kanjikode and Walayar due to flooding, flight operations resume at Cochin airport

At least 20 people have been reported dead in a Kerala landslide following a heavy spell of rainfall across the state.

Kerala rains LIVE Updates: At least 20 people have been reported dead in a Kerala landslide following a heavy spell of rainfall across the state. Most of the fatalities have been reported from Idukki and Malappuram districts. Five members each from two families died in the two districts as their homes got washed away in the landslide, the Indian Express reported. Casualties related to rain have also been reported from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in north Kerala.

The Cochin International Airport suspended all arrivals fearing flooding of the runway after gates of the Idukki dam were opened. It is reported that the gates of the dam were opened after 26 years.

The authorities are expecting that the water level in Periyar will rise once the water from Cheruthoni dam reaches the area.