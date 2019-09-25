Kerala rains: IMD predicts heavy rains for next 48 hours, issues yellow alert

At least 12 districts of Kerala are likely to receive heavy rains till Thursday. (Express Photo. File)

Kerala weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rains across Kerala till Thursday. The weather office said that southwest monsoon conditions are still active over the state and very heavy rains are likely to lash at least 12 districts on Wednesday. The department has issued a yellow alert for the 12 districts. Except for Ernakulam and Thrissur, the agency has predicted isolated ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ and thundershowers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad till Thursday.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and other districts are also likely to get affected and may receive heavy rainfall. Idukki, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasargode have been predicted to receive scanty rainfall for the next two days.

On Tuesday, rains lash Myladumpara in Idukki (9cm). Ottappalam in Palakkad received 5 cm rainfall while Enamackel and Vadakkancherry in Thrissur recorded 4cm rainfall each. Palakkad and Ambalavayal got 3 cm rainfall each. Similar situation is likely to prevail till Thursday.

The IMD said that winds 45-55 kmph are likely over Lakshadweep and warned fishermen to stay away from sea waves.

The conditions would ease after Thursday across the state, it said. However, light to moderate rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Private weather agency Skymet said that withdrawal of monsoon has been delayed this time in view of a low depression formed in Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast. The system has triggered rains in the southern state and moved towards westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm Hikka. Although Hikka is unlikely to wreak havoc in the state, the authorities have warned fishermen to be alert while venturing into Arabian sea.

According to Skymet data, from June 1 to September 23, the seasonal rainfall in Kerala is surplus by 13%. The normal rains in September are 192 mm, but the state has received 345 mm of rains which is 80% surplus.