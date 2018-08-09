Kerala rains: Heavy rainfall, landslides kill at least 18

Three persons are missing — one each in Wayanad, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts.

At least 18 people were killed as heavy rains and landslides hit parts of Kerala early today, officials said. According to the disaster control room sources, 10 people were killed in landslides in Idukki, five in Malappuram, two in Kannur and one in Wayanad district. Three persons are missing — one each in Wayanad, Palakkad and Kozhikode districts.

Five members of a family lost their lives in Idukki’s Adimali town. Two persons were pulled out alive from the debris by the local people and police. Around 600 cusecs of water were discharged from the Idamalayar dam this morning, with the water level rising to 169.95 metres against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 169m. The water level at Idukki dam was 2,398 at 8 am, 50 feet against the FRL of 2,403 feet. The administration has been put on high-alert.

Due to heavy rains and resultant floods in Kozhikode and Waynad districts, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been moved to Kozhikode. Two teams have been sought from the Centre for north Kerala. Educational institutions have declared a holiday in Idukki, Kollam and some other districts due to the rains.