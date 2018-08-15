Kerala Rains, Floods LIVE UPDATES: 47 dead as fury continues unabated; Kochi Airport shut till Saturday, many trains cancelled

Kerala Rains, Floods 2018 Latest News, LIVE UPDATES: At least 47 people have died.

Kerala Rains, Floods 2018 Latest News, LIVE UPDATES: At least 47 people have died so far in Kerala as the rain fury continued unabated in the state. Also, the Kochi international airport has been shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area. According to reports, operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced the suspension of their operations to Kochi.

Moreover, train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A landslide between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel stations has delayed four trains – Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore express, Kanyakumari-Mumbai CSMT express, Dibugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express and Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express, railway sources said.

A few passenger trains have been partially hit and rail traffic on Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai section has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions. On Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur section, trains will be delayed due to speed restrictions due to rise in water levels in rivers and lakes. In the wake of the heavy rains, a red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts.