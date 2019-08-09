Kerala rains: Two bodies recovered, over 30 feared trapped in landslide at Wayanad

Rescue team wade through a water-logged area during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in Kerala.

Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district and more 30 people are still feared trapped under the debris of a landslide which was triggered by heavy rains, news agency ANI reported. On Thursday, unconfirmed reports claimed that nearly three-dozen people were trapped in a landslide in Wayanad and that the rescue workers were finding it difficult to reach the spot. A temple, a church, a few houses and some vehicles have been buried under the mud.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting with government and state Disaster Management Authority officials to review the situation. The meeting was held after a major landslide hit the Meppadi area of Wayanad, the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kalpeta MLA CK Saseendran said the landslide site is inaccessible due to cave-ins along the road.

CM Vijayan said that officials are unable to assess the gravity of the destruction, adding that a part of the hill was gone in the landslide. He said that the government has requested the Army for a chopper for rescue operations.

“Various areas in Malappuram has been flooded and cut-off,” he said and urged those living in flood-prone areas to follow government instructions and move to relief camps.

At present, a PTI report said that 13,000 people are in camps across the state.