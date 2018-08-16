Kerala rain, flood shocker! SoS call on Facebook Live by man stuck in neck-deep water goes viral; watch

The post has gone viral and shows the pathetic state of the areas inundated in incessant rains. In the video, the man was seen submerged in neck-deep water and alleged that no one, including authorities and MLA, had come to help or rescue him.

Kerala rain, flood shocker: With ‘God’s own Country’ turning into a water-filled cauldron, people have been rendered helpless against what is being dubbed as the worst natural calamity the state has witnessed in a century. As the rain fury continues, people are finding it difficult to fight the natural calamity. While rescue operations continue on war footing, a man submerged under water till his neck from Chengannur in Alappuzha district sent out an SoS call through a Facebook Live, urging immediate help.

The post has gone viral and shows the pathetic state of the areas inundated in incessant rains. In the video, the man was seen submerged in neck-deep water and alleged that no one, including authorities and MLA, had come to help or rescue him. He said that there was no way to escape from his house. The video shows that the water had reached the level of the staircase.

Watch dramatic video form Kerala Floods

This not one-off but one of many. Families trapped in high rise flats, students stranded in hostels and devotees in churches are using social media platforms to seek help and pass on information about their location. Videos of people pleading for help with folded hands are being posted and shared by hundreds of people on WhatsApp groups since last night. Panic-struck relatives are also sharing the location of their near and dear ones trapped in various places using Google maps.

Various regional channels have also published their numbers through news bulletins for stranded people to contact them and share details of their location, to be passed on to authorities

The grim scenes have reached a threshold of the Supreme Court as the top court termed the flood situation in Kerala as “grave”. A meeting of National Crisis Management Committee was underway at the time of filing this report. According to reports, chiefs of three Services, Home and Defence secretaries are attending the meeting. As many as 75 people lost their lives since August 8.